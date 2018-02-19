SAD! Liam Payne, Cheryl may end relationship







Singers Liam Payne and Cheryl might be breaking up soon as the former One Direction band member has sought legal advice about the "end of his relationship" with his girlfriend.Just 11 months after having their baby Bear Grey Payne together, the couple is calling it quits, reports thesun.co.uk.Payne, whose fortune is estimated at 54 million pounds, has discussed what splitting up from Cheryl would mean for their shared assets.The 24-year-old singer and Cheryl, who is 10 years older to him, are not married, but shared a mansion worth 5.1 million pounds in Surrey.The pair would also have to consider arrangements for their 11-month-old son."Liam has sought some legal advice but he still wants to make it work. It's just sensible to be prepared for all options. With a young son and a number of assets between them, there is more to breaking up than just parting ways. He hopes it doesn't come to it but he's just being careful," said a source.A source close to Payne said: "It's very sad, they tried very hard to make it work. They're desperate to make a go of it but it's absolutely on the rocks.""The crux of the problem is that Liam has to be away a lot. Cheryl has always understood he would have to work hard and be absent but the reality is that it's not an easy thing to deal with. This relationship is hanging by a thread. Both of them are devastated," the source added.