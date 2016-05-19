SAD: Another TV couple BREAKS UP!

After the continuous reports of break ups and divorces of various celebrities, 2016 has become the year of shocks. Well, to cut it short, one more break up has come up from the television industry. Remember Star Plus’ Veera stars Kapil Nirmal and Aastha Choudhary who were dating each other since two years? The lovebirds have broken up. Both of them got to know each other and became friends on the sets of their television serial Veera and fell in love.Looking at the kind of relationship they shared, things were going fine between them and were also ready to take their relationship to another level but could not solve their issues and had to part ways. So, is it really the year of break ups?