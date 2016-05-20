Saath Nibhana Saathiya: After Mohammad Nazim another actor QUITS the show!

After Mohammad Nazim, another actor is leaving Star Plus’ popular daily soap ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’. Wondering, who is the next?Well, we are talking about Firoza Khan who portrays the role of Kinjal in the show. If reports are to be believed, the actress will soon make her exit from the show and it will be shown that she has shifted abroad with her family.The actress has also confirmed the news to leading portal.On the other hand, actor Khalid Siddiqui will soon be seen as the male lead of the popular TV show. The actor hopes he lives up to the expectations.The actor will be seen playing the role of a doctor named Krishna, and after a lot of twists and turns, he will get married to Gopi (played by Devoleena Bhattacharjee).Khalid has worked in Bollywood as well as television. On the small screen, he was seen in “Maharakshak: Aryan” and “The Adventures of Hatim”, and on the big screen in “Ghajini” and “Apaharan”.The show is set to take a forward leap of four years.