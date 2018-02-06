Tanya Sharma's ENTRY in 'Woh Apna Sa' adds GLAMOUR in the show

After wooing the audience with her performance in shows like Afsar Bitiya, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Tanya Sharma is all set for her hotshot entry in Zee TV's popular show 'Woh Apna Sa'.According to reports, Tanya Sharma is doing an important role in the serial. She will be seen in a never seen before avatar.According to TellyBuzz report, is entering as a bold and outspoken model from New York who doesn't want to live with her family because she thinks they abandoned her.It is being said that it is Tanya's most bold and glamorous role. She will be carrying a completely different look and will be portraying a totally different character as compared to her previous roles.We cannot wait to see Tanya in her new stunning avatar.