 SA RE GA MA PA LIL CHAMPS: Meet the WINNER of the show
One of the TOP Reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs comes to an end and gets its winner in Shreyan Bhattacharya and Anjali Gaikwad.

Updated: 30 Oct 2017 04:42 PM
Jaipur: Zee TV channel is on cloud nine these and there are many reasons for it. One of them is that recently in TRP ratings, channels grabbed the first position.


The another one is that their top reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs', has its winner.

West Bengal-based Shreyan Bhattacharya and Maharashtra's Anjali Gaikwad have been named the co-winners of children singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs".

This is the first time when two people have been announced as winners of the reality show, a statement said.
















"Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs" was judged by singers Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali, along with a 30 member jury and hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Deepak Rajadhyaksha, ZEE TV deputy business head, said: "During the course of the show, the contestants have gone through a series of rigorous challenges that have polished their singing abilities and each of them has come out enriched at the end of it. These children are the future of the nation".

Commenting on his experience as a mentor on the show, singer Javed Ali said that while on the show, he "learnt a lot from the children".

"It is amazing how patient they are and how well they accept feedback. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the winners all the very best," he said.

First Published:
