SA RE GA MA PA LIL CHAMPS: Meet the WINNER of the show

The another one is that their top reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs', has its winner.
West Bengal-based Shreyan Bhattacharya and Maharashtra's Anjali Gaikwad have been named the co-winners of children singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs".
This is the first time when two people have been announced as winners of the reality show, a statement said.
Today is my birthday😆😆 Thnk u people to support me... Ur support is my inspiration so Support me ahead I'll always try to give my best
Congratulations to #AnjaliGaikwad & #ShreyanBhattacharya on winning @zeetv #AmulSaregamapaLilChamps 2017. #ZeeTalent #Saregamapa #ZeeTV #Singing
"Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs" was judged by singers Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali, along with a 30 member jury and hosted by Aditya Narayan.
Deepak Rajadhyaksha, ZEE TV deputy business head, said: "During the course of the show, the contestants have gone through a series of rigorous challenges that have polished their singing abilities and each of them has come out enriched at the end of it. These children are the future of the nation".
Commenting on his experience as a mentor on the show, singer Javed Ali said that while on the show, he "learnt a lot from the children".
"It is amazing how patient they are and how well they accept feedback. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the winners all the very best," he said.