Rohit Shetty wants to explore fiction TV

He says the script should be interesting to lure him in.
Asked if he would direct a fiction TV show, Shetty told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "It should be something interesting, and it should interest me...Then I will do it definitely."
"But at the moment, I don't see that happening," he added.
Shetty hosted the fifth and sixth seasons of the stunt reality show. The seventh was hosted by actor Arjun Kapoor, but Shetty came back as a host for the eighth season. The show is aired on Colors channel.
Talking about his journey in the show, the "Golmaal" franchise creator said: "I have been a fan of 'Fear Factor' before I started hosting it...I enjoy shooting for it and planning it."
Shooting for "Khatron Ke Khiladi 8", with tag line 'Pain in Spain', was a fun ride for Shetty.
"It was our first time of shooting in Spain... It was tedious... But overall it was a great experience."
On the film front, he is busy with comedy-actioner "Golmaal Again". "Golmaal Again" is the fourth instalment from Shetty's popular "Golmaal" franchise. The first instalment "Golmaal: Fun Unlimited" released in 2006.
It stars Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shreyas Talpade and Neil Nitin Mukesh. The film is slated to release on Diwali.