Roadies judge Nikhil Chinapa’s wife FLAUNTS BABY BUMP during BABY SHOWER

: MTV’s most popular reality show Roadies has been a huge hit because of judges like Raghu and Nikhil Chinapa. Now here we have some good news for all the ardent fans of TV judge and VJ Nikhil Chinapa.Nikhil is on cloud nine right now and the reason is that he is all set to become father. A week ago, Nikhil’s wife Pearl announced the news on Instagram by sharing a throwback picture.Recently, Pearl had a baby shower and picture surfaced on the social media. Nikhil is seen wearing sash of ‘Dad-to-be’ with beer in one hand and bottle of milk in another.Check out this picture shared by their friend Maria:Nikhil Chinapa and Pearl started dating in year 2000 and got married in 2006. Well, after 6 years of their marriage, couple is ready to start their family.Nikhil has been judge in MTV Roadies and MTV Splitsvilla and his wife Pearl is a professional DJ.Congratulations to Nikhil Chinapa and Pearl.