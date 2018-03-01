RISING STARS: TV show contestants to pay homage to Sridevi

Mumbai: As many as 14 contestants of the non-fiction Colors TV show "Rising Star 2" will pay tribute to actress Sridevi, whose sudden demise shook the nation.

Sridevi, who starred in about 300 films, died due to drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel on February 24.This weekend, the talent on the Colors show will take the audience down memory lane by performing on some of Sridevi's songs, a statement said.Singer Alka Yagnik will also appear in the show as a guest judge."The concept of live singing is very appealing. I have judged many singing reality shows but 'Rising Star 2' is something very unique as it ensures maximum viewer engagement," Alka said in a statement.