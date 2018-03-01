RISING STARS: TV show contestants to pay homage to Sridevi

Mumbai: As many as 14 contestants of the non-fiction Colors TV show "Rising Star 2" will pay tribute to actress Sridevi, whose sudden demise shook the nation.
Sridevi, who starred in about 300 films, died due to drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel on February 24.
This weekend, the talent on the Colors show will take the audience down memory lane by performing on some of Sridevi's songs, a statement said.
Singer Alka Yagnik will also appear in the show as a guest judge.
#delhi #promotion #rising #star @sahilakhtaroffical @shehnazakhtarofficial @colorstv
A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on
When we invest effort in something with utmost sincerity and honesty we create instant value ,there is an instant rise in collective frequency and this value is bound to translate into fortune,it’s not wishful thinking its the infallible law trust me on the first day of our live shoot we knew that we would be celebrating victory this Thursday ...congratulations #risingstar on being the 2nd highest rated non-fiction show in the very first week of telecast #gratitude #power #light #pregratitude #predeclare #precelebrate @diljitdosanjh @shankar.mahadevan @monalithakur03 @nikuld @colorstv and yes the victory selfie coming soon
"The concept of live singing is very appealing. I have judged many singing reality shows but 'Rising Star 2' is something very unique as it ensures maximum viewer engagement," Alka said in a statement.