 RIP! SAVDHAAN INDIA’s casting DIRECTOR Manoj Nair commits SUICIDE
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • RIP! SAVDHAAN INDIA’s casting DIRECTOR Manoj Nair commits SUICIDE

RIP! SAVDHAAN INDIA’s casting DIRECTOR Manoj Nair commits SUICIDE

After Talat Jani's death, another shocking news for TV Industry.

By: || Updated: 11 Oct 2017 04:25 PM
RIP! SAVDHAAN INDIA’s casting DIRECTOR Manoj Nair commits SUICIDE

Casting director commits suicide

New Delhi: TV director Talat Jani’s death came as a huge shock for Telly town. But here is another saddening news from TV industry.

Young casting director Manoj Nair committed suicide. As per various media reports, Manoj hanged himself on 10th October but the reason of his suicide is still unknown. He was working in a company named Glamour Calling. It was found by Manoj and his partner Vishal Gajaria.

Manoj Kumar Mohanan Nair was an emerging talent who helped in the casting of popular crime show, Savdhaan India.

Manoj Nair

Manoj Nair 2

Manoj Nair 3

Manoj’s parents have arrived in the city. But his body will be taken to Kerala, where his family and relatives will perform last rites.

Out heart goes out Manoj’s family. May god rest his soul in peace.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bigg Boss 11: This team won the LUXURY BUDGET TASK

trending now

INDIA
Honeypreet confesses to inciting Panchkula violence: Sources
VIDEO
'Under pressure' victim retracts her statement against Jain guru ...
INDIA
Birth centenary: Here are 7 very less known facts about ...