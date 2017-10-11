RIP! SAVDHAAN INDIA’s casting DIRECTOR Manoj Nair commits SUICIDE

New Delhi: TV director Talat Jani’s death came as a huge shock for Telly town. But here is another saddening news from TV industry.Young casting director Manoj Nair committed suicide. As per various media reports, Manoj hanged himself on 10October but the reason of his suicide is still unknown. He was working in a company named Glamour Calling. It was found by Manoj and his partner Vishal Gajaria.Manoj Kumar Mohanan Nair was an emerging talent who helped in the casting of popular crime show, Savdhaan India.Manoj’s parents have arrived in the city. But his body will be taken to Kerala, where his family and relatives will perform last rites.Out heart goes out Manoj’s family. May god rest his soul in peace.