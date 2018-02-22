 REVEALED: WINNER of Box Cricket League already ANNOUNCED ??
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • REVEALED: WINNER of Box Cricket League already ANNOUNCED ??

REVEALED: WINNER of Box Cricket League already ANNOUNCED ??

This third season of Ekta Kapoor's amalgamation of celebrities and cricket has finally completed its shoot and the winners are also declared.

By: || Updated: 22 Feb 2018 02:40 PM
REVEALED: WINNER of Box Cricket League already ANNOUNCED ??

Image: Instagram (@rohanz_fanz)

New Delhi: The celebrity cricket league of MTV that goes with the name Box Cricket League, is undoubtedly the most entertaining show.

It has both the things that Indians love- cricket and entertainment.

This third season of Ekta Kapoor's amalgamation of celebrities and cricket has finally completed its shoot and the winners are also announced.

In its recent report Telly Buzz reported "Lucknow Nawab has won the title of BCL season 3. The team was competing with one of the strongest teams of BCL."

The teams who were in Semi-Finals with Lucknow Nawab and Delhi Dragons were Ahmedabad Express and Mumbai Tigers.

Box Cricket League was hosted by Bigg Boss 11 contestant and MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla.

The show is yet to be aired. We will let you know as soon as we get a confirmed information.




 






 


 

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim's 'NIKAH' to happen today !

trending now

TV
Star Plus LEAD ACTRESS Rhea Sharma REVEALS her role ...
INDIA
Delhi: Banquet's ceiling falls near bride, groom during wedding ...
INDIA
Allahabad Bank has outstanding exposure of Rs 516.79 cr in ...