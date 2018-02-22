REVEALED: WINNER of Box Cricket League already ANNOUNCED ??

It has both the things that Indians love- cricket and entertainment.
This third season of Ekta Kapoor's amalgamation of celebrities and cricket has finally completed its shoot and the winners are also announced.
In its recent report Telly Buzz reported "Lucknow Nawab has won the title of BCL season 3. The team was competing with one of the strongest teams of BCL."
The teams who were in Semi-Finals with Lucknow Nawab and Delhi Dragons were Ahmedabad Express and Mumbai Tigers.
Box Cricket League was hosted by Bigg Boss 11 contestant and MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla.
The show is yet to be aired. We will let you know as soon as we get a confirmed information.
Lucknow Nawabs, Champions of #BCL 2018 A Big CONGRATULATIONS to you and your whole team ROHAN 🎉🎉😍😍 Dilo pe Chha gae Nawabo Ke Nawab Lucknow Nawabs!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉 @lucknownawabs @rohanmehraa @kanchisingh09 . . . . . #rohanmehra #rohanmehraa #princeofindia #kanchisingh #best #cutest #cutestcouple #BoxCricketLeague #BCL #lucknownawabs #bond #cricket #teambonding #rohanzrokapic #rohanzbcl