REVEALED ! Know Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim's WEDDING DETAILS here !

They are not getting married on February 26.

By: || Updated: 20 Feb 2018 08:53 AM
Sasural Simar ka fame Dipika Kakkar will be tying the knot with long time boyfriend Shoaib IBrahim/ Image: Instagram(@shoaib2087)

New Delhi: The entertainment world is abuzz with the wedding news of topmost TV actress Dipika Kakkar and beau Shoaib Ibrahim .

It was being reported that the two love-birds will be tying the nuptial knot on Februrary 26. However Telly Buzz reported that the actual date when the two will be taking vows is 22nd of Februray and not 26. 26th is apparently their reception date.

The wedding will take place in Maudaha, Lucknow which is Shoaib's hometown. The couple and their family have already reached Lucknow.

A grand and stellar reception party for the industry friends will be hosted by them on Februray 26 at Mumbai's Sea Princess hotel.

They recently recreated the epic DDLJ train scene in their photoshoot.








They have been giving us some serious couple goals.




We wish them all the best.

First Published:
