 REVEALED: 'Balika Vadhu' actor is in love with this girl!
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • REVEALED: 'Balika Vadhu' actor is in love with this girl!

REVEALED: 'Balika Vadhu' actor is in love with this girl!

By: || Updated: 07 May 2016 04:37 PM
REVEALED: 'Balika Vadhu' actor is in love with this girl!
New Delhi: Love is definitely in the air for TV actors. After Bipasha-Karan, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Neeraj malviya-Charu Asopa, the latest to join this bandwagon is actor Vikrant Massey.

The actor who rose to fame with his stint in popular daily soaps like Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai has found his lady love in model-actress Sheetal Thakur.

If reports are to be believed, the new lovebirds are often spotted together.

Unlike other celebrities, Vikrant and Sheetal openly expressed their love on social media.

Sheetal recently posted a picture on Facebook accompanied with Vikrant captioning it ‘Life’, and a heart smiley.



Sheetal

However, nothing has been confirmed as yet, as both the stars remained unavailable for any comments.

Vikrant was earlier in a relationship with actress-model Swati Semwal.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Naagin actress Puja Sharma to ENTER Colors TV show Dil Se Dil Tak

trending now

VIDEO
Should BJP worry over less vote percentage in UP ...
VIDEO
WATCH FULL: Saas Bahu Aur Saazish of March 11th, 2018
INDIA
Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to appear before Thane police on ...