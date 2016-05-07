REVEALED: 'Balika Vadhu' actor is in love with this girl!

Love is definitely in the air for TV actors. After Bipasha-Karan, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Neeraj malviya-Charu Asopa, the latest to join this bandwagon is actor Vikrant Massey.The actor who rose to fame with his stint in popular daily soaps like Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai has found his lady love in model-actress Sheetal Thakur.If reports are to be believed, the new lovebirds are often spotted together.Unlike other celebrities, Vikrant and Sheetal openly expressed their love on social media.Sheetal recently posted a picture on Facebook accompanied with Vikrant captioning it ‘Life’, and a heart smiley.However, nothing has been confirmed as yet, as both the stars remained unavailable for any comments.Vikrant was earlier in a relationship with actress-model Swati Semwal.