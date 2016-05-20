Remo to host 'Dance + Season 2'

National Award winning choreographer Remo D'souza will be hosting some episodes of the forthcoming show "Dance + season 2" along with Raghav Juyal."There's a huge surprise for viewers this time for season two. I have planned a lot of things and hosting is one of those. Raghav and I share a great camaraderie on and off screen. So there's obviously going to be a lot of fun," Remo said in a statement."Raghav is known for his impromptu comic timing and when both of us will be together, we're sure to set the stage on fire," he added.The new season of the dance show will soon beam on Star Plus. Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak will be captains and mentor the talent this season.