Reena Kapoor bonds with onscreen kids

26 May 2016
Mumbai: Actress Reena Kapoor, who will now be seen in the upcoming new family drama show "Shakti...Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii", is in love with her onscreen children Mahira Khurrana and Tasheen Shah.

Reena during her free time plays with the children.

"I am in complete love with them. Both Mahira and Tasheen are complete entertainers. There was never a dull moment while shooting with them," Reena said in a statement.

The actress says the two girls never stand still on the set, and that they find their little play time between the shots.

"They never seem to stand still on sets. Between shots, we play several games, especially the hand-clapping game. And somehow I would always end up losing," she added.

