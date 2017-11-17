 RED HOT ! These two actors' LOVE SCENE is breaking the internet
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • RED HOT ! These two actors' LOVE SCENE is breaking the internet

RED HOT ! These two actors' LOVE SCENE is breaking the internet

The popular Star Plus show is all set to raise the temperature with this hot romantic scene of the actors.

By: || Updated: 17 Nov 2017 06:05 PM
RED HOT ! These two actors' LOVE SCENE is breaking the internet

Things are getting hotter between Shivaay and Anika in Ishqbaaz.

New Delhi:  The lovebirds of Ishqbaaz, Shivaay Singh Oberoi and Anika Shivaay Singh Oberoi, have always been tagged as a cute couple by their fans, but now this tag is going to change.

A sizzling hot dance sequence from the Star Plus show, is going viral and fans cannot keep calm.

Image: Instagram (ishqbaaz5619) Image: Instagram (ishqbaaz5619)

Taking things up a notch, the couple can be seen dancing to the hot track of "Laal Ishq" from the movie Ram-Leela.

The director of the show Gul Khan has shared this video where the actors Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna can be seen recreating the magic of Ranveer and Deepika.

A liplock can also be seen in the video.

Image: Instagram Image: Instagram

The video is steaming hot and is definitely going to raise the temperature of the show. Check out their smoking hot chemistry here..

 



Hazaaron khwaahishein aisi Ki har kwaahish pe dum nikle... Bahut nikle mere armaan magar phir bhi kam nikle!


A post shared by Gul Khan (@gulenaghmakhan) on






This on screen couple has been making news lately for their romance scenes, but this scene is something what the fans would have not expected. Keep following for more updates about the show.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Hina Khan, Bandagi Kalra and Benafsha FLAUNTS their curves in BIKINI

trending now

TV
RED HOT ! These two actors' LOVE SCENE is breaking ...
VIDEO
Kangana Ranaut blessed with nephew as sister Rangoli gives ...
INDIA
Moody's upgrades India's rating, says reforms will foster sustainable ...