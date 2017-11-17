RED HOT ! These two actors' LOVE SCENE is breaking the internet







Hazaaron khwaahishein aisi Ki har kwaahish pe dum nikle... Bahut nikle mere armaan magar phir bhi kam nikle!

A post shared by Gul Khan (@gulenaghmakhan) on Nov 16, 2017 at 7:21pm PST





New Delhi: The lovebirds of Ishqbaaz, Shivaay Singh Oberoi and Anika Shivaay Singh Oberoi, have always been tagged as a cute couple by their fans, but now this tag is going to change.A sizzling hot dance sequence from the Star Plus show, is going viral and fans cannot keep calm.Image: Instagram (ishqbaaz5619)Taking things up a notch, the couple can be seen dancing to the hot track of "Laal Ishq" from the movie Ram-Leela.The director of the show Gul Khan has shared this video where the actors Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna can be seen recreating the magic of Ranveer and Deepika.A liplock can also be seen in the video.Image: InstagramThe video is steaming hot and is definitely going to raise the temperature of the show. Check out their smoking hot chemistry here..This on screen couple has been making news lately for their romance scenes, but this scene is something what the fans would have not expected. Keep following for more updates about the show.