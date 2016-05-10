REALLY?: Drunk Ankita Lokhande verbally abused Sushant Singh Rajput?

We all know that Sushant Singh Rajput had tweeted regarding Ankita Lokhande that "Neither she was an alcoholic nor I am a womaniser. People do Grow apart & its unfortunate. Period!!". He actually confirmed his break up with Ankita with this post.Well, but a report on Spotboye.com claims the opposite. This is what the report quoted a source as saying, “Ankita does have a drinking problem and Sushant had been getting a bit too close for comfort with females, some of who are even celebrities.”Not only this, the source also revealed that at a party at a filmmaker’s house, Ankita and Sushant ended up having a big fight. This is what the source added, “It was one helluva fight, very ugly, very crass. The two just didn't stop, especially Ankita whose temper had hit the ceiling."The source also added that the duo was allegedly drunk at the party, and Ankita walked in on Sushant trying to get too friendly with a famous female celebrity. Then Ankita abused the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor using some Hindi expletives. From there, the relationship started having gaps.