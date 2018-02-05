CONGRATULATIONS ! Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott blessed with a baby girl







Reality television star Kylie Jenner has given birth to her first child, a daughter.The reality star, 20, took to Instagram on Sunday to confirm her pregnancy and announce that she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed the new bundle of joy after months of speculation. No name has been revealed yet, reports dailymail.co.uk.In the social media statement, she wrote: "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing."Along with the post she also took to YouTube to share an 11-and-a-half minute video titled "to our daughter" of her journey which was edited by Tyler Ross with music by Jacob Wilkinson-Smith.At the very end of the clip Kylie gives the very first glimpse of the child as it shows an arm and a leg while the reality star cradles the bundle of joy.Then words flash across the screen which read: "To our daughter. February 1, 2018. 8lbs, 9oz. 4:43pm."Kylie delivered her first child at the same hospital where Kim, Kourtney, and Rob welcomed their children: Cedars-Sinai, here.She also revealed that it was her choice to keep the entire process a secret as she thanked her friends and family for keeping it mum.She began the statement by writing: "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're use to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world."Kylie also reflected on her experience carrying the child as she wrote: "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it."In the revealing video Scott, 25, was shown looking nervous as he sat next to his girlfriend in the delivery room.Her older sister Kendall was shown watching from FaceTime as sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner were among those in the delivery room.check out the video: