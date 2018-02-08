 Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar to ROMANCE AGAIN in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 2
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar to ROMANCE AGAIN in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 2

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar to ROMANCE AGAIN in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 2

The trailer for the second season has been released a few days ago and the pair looks adorable as always.

By: || Updated: 08 Feb 2018 10:57 AM
Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar to ROMANCE AGAIN in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 2

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar are back with karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 2/ Image: YouTube

New Delhi: The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain couple , Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor are coming soon with second season of their web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.

The first season which got oodles of love from audience, is all set to woo the audience with their romantic flick.

The trailer for the same was released two days ago by ALTBalaji and we get to see the most lovable couple of TV romancing again but this time with a lot more spats and complications.

Ram and Sakshi look fresh as ever and have perfectly essayed two hopelessly romantic people smitten by the love bug in their middle age.  If the reports are true, there is a proper lip-lock scene of the two in this season.

Check out the trailer and get some 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' feels:

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Bigg Boss contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy wants people to explore Odisha

trending now

INDIA
Meghalaya election: 443 file nominations
VIDEO
Auto Expo 2018: Renault's super car concept has been launched
INDIA
Watch: Renuka Chowdhury mimics Modi after PM takes swipe ...