Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar to ROMANCE AGAIN in Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 2

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain couple , Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor are coming soon with second season of their web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat.The first season which got oodles of love from audience, is all set to woo the audience with their romantic flick.The trailer for the same was released two days ago by ALTBalaji and we get to see the most lovable couple of TV romancing again but this time with a lot more spats and complications.Ram and Sakshi look fresh as ever and have perfectly essayed two hopelessly romantic people smitten by the love bug in their middle age. If the reports are true, there is a proper lip-lock scene of the two in this season.Check out the trailer and get some 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' feels: