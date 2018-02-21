Actress Shalini Kapoor to make Bollywood COMEBACK !

Mumbai: Actress Shalini Kapoor who is going to make a comeback on the big screen is juggling between the shoots of her television show 'Prithvi Vallabh' and upcoming film 'Dhadak'.

"I'm enjoying the most beautiful time. As an actress acting for both the screen at same time is any actor's dream. I'm juggling between the shoots of both. But it is giving me immense pleasure."

Shalini said, "With my professional commitments I have mine personal responsibilities too. I own a family and my daughter is still a kid who need a proper care and help in her studies. So I also pay attention to it. I'm thankful to Rohit (Husband Rohit Sagar) who is living his promises and helping me."

Actress Shalini Kapoor is well known for television shows like Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Qabool Hai, Swaragini, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Saat Phere among others.

Talking about her upcoming movie she said its a dream comeback to Bollywood.

"Doing a YRF film is a dream comeback. Sridevi was my role model in my growing up days and I absolutely adore her and I didn't know one day I will be related to her in this manner. God is super kind and working with her daughter is another blessing," adds Shalini who did movies like Sapoot, Kudrat and Zahreela.

Actress Shalini Kapoor will be seen playing Bollywood Diva Sridevi's Daughter Janhvi Kapoor's mother in Karan Johar's Dhadak .

She also finds 2018 a lucky year for herself. She said, "I am glad about being part of mega series Prithvi Vallabh on small screen and doing a movie like Dhadak. So I guess to have lots to look forward in 2018. Its Lucky year for me."