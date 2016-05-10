Priya Malik to host 'spicy' TV show with 'intriguing concept'

: Former "Bigg Boss 9" contestant Priya Malik is geared up to host a new show which according to her is a "bit saucy, spicy and has great information".The weekend show, produced on a grand scale by news channel ABP News, will have glamour, grandeur and some interesting unheard stories."I will be hosting the show. I will be narrating stories that have not been told before on the Indian television. It's a very well researched show. There are elements of glamour in it due to the stories involved in it," Priya told IANS."It is a little bit saucy, spicy and has great information at the same time... a very intriguing concept," she added.Without sharing much about it, she said that on Friday "we are revealing what the show is about".What attracted her to it?"It is so well researched. I've heard of these things but never known about these things in depth. So, this will interest a lot of people," said Priya, who is also a famous stand-up comedian in Australia.