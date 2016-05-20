Prince Narula's weak moment onscreen

New Delhi: Reality TV star Prince Narula and his team members had a weak moment wherein the leader broke down in tears as he came out in support of his gang in the show "Renault MTV Roadies X4".
Prince Narula's gang was faced with a tough situation wherein other gangs went against his gang members. Prince backed up his gang and how! On seeing his gang member's plight, he had a major meltdown.
A source said: "Prince and his gang have stood the test of time. Others respect his gang's unity and they have set an example by standing for each other through thick and thin."