Prince Narula's weak moment onscreen

Reality TV star Prince Narula and his team members had a weak moment wherein the leader broke down in tears as he came out in support of his gang in the show "Renault MTV Roadies X4".Prince Narula's gang was faced with a tough situation wherein other gangs went against his gang members. Prince backed up his gang and how! On seeing his gang member's plight, he had a major meltdown.A source said: "Prince and his gang have stood the test of time. Others respect his gang's unity and they have set an example by standing for each other through thick and thin."