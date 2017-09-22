 PREGNANT Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben wraps the shoot before going on MATERNITY LEAVE
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • PREGNANT Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben wraps the shoot before going on MATERNITY LEAVE

PREGNANT Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben wraps the shoot before going on MATERNITY LEAVE

Disha Vakani is on Maternity leave now.

By: || Updated: 22 Sep 2017 10:42 AM
PREGNANT Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben wraps the shoot before going on MATERNITY LEAVE

TV actress Disha Vakani

New Delhi: Fans of SAB TV’s popular sitcom show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ are going to miss one of the important character from the show. The character of ‘Daya Ben’ played by actress Disha Vakhani will be missing from the show, leaving the absence of her unique voice and mad antics.

But relax, Disha is not leaving the show but she is taking maternity leave as she is in the 8th month of her pregnancy.








My mood today be like this😏🙄 🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹🍻🍻🍻🍸🍸🍸🍷🍷🍷☕☕☕🍵🍵

A post shared by Disha Vakani (@disha.vakani) on




Lately, fans of this sitcom drama are seeing very less of Disha Vakhani as the makers had reduced her shooting hours, keeping in mind her delicate condition.Disha wrapped up the shoot on 17th September, which was also her birthday. She will return to the show soon, though the comeback is not confirmed yet.



Happy bday sonalika(madhvi)😘


A post shared by Disha Vakani (@disha.vakani) on



















The makers are going to introduce some new tracks in the show to fill the void of Daya Ben’s absence. Apparently a famous actress will be soon making an entry in the show. Jiya Manek has been one of the actresses who have been approached for same.

Earlier, when Disha had shared the good news, there were rumours that she will quit the show. However, Producer Asit Modi clarified that Disha will continue to be a part of the show.

Disha had tied the knot with Mayur Padia, who is a Mumbai based Chartered accountant on 24th November, 2015. She had started her career with Gujrati theater and went on to make her debut in the TV show ‘Khichdi’. She reached the epitome of popularity with ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma’, which has been running since 9 years and has always managed to be in top 10 list.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story CONGRATS! After a hush-hush marriage, Ravi Bhatia now becomes FATHER

trending now

INDIA
Someone Can Split My Throat But No One Can ...
INDIA
Here's Why Haryana Police Searched For Honeypreet in Ram ...
INDIA
How Milky Way differs from other galaxies