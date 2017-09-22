PREGNANT Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben wraps the shoot before going on MATERNITY LEAVE

But relax, Disha is not leaving the show but she is taking maternity leave as she is in the 8th month of her pregnancy.
Lately, fans of this sitcom drama are seeing very less of Disha Vakhani as the makers had reduced her shooting hours, keeping in mind her delicate condition.Disha wrapped up the shoot on 17th September, which was also her birthday. She will return to the show soon, though the comeback is not confirmed yet.
The makers are going to introduce some new tracks in the show to fill the void of Daya Ben’s absence. Apparently a famous actress will be soon making an entry in the show. Jiya Manek has been one of the actresses who have been approached for same.
Earlier, when Disha had shared the good news, there were rumours that she will quit the show. However, Producer Asit Modi clarified that Disha will continue to be a part of the show.
Disha had tied the knot with Mayur Padia, who is a Mumbai based Chartered accountant on 24th November, 2015. She had started her career with Gujrati theater and went on to make her debut in the TV show ‘Khichdi’. She reached the epitome of popularity with ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma’, which has been running since 9 years and has always managed to be in top 10 list.