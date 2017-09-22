PREGNANT Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben wraps the shoot before going on MATERNITY LEAVE







My reaction when i come to know that Salman khan and Sohail khan will be soon in Gokuldham society and i will be not present there.Nope, I missed thatttt😣 #busydays#tired#trkmoc#myexpression

My mood today be like this😏🙄 🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹🍻🍻🍻🍸🍸🍸🍷🍷🍷☕☕☕🍵🍵



Happy bday sonalika(madhvi)😘

Happy birthday to the coolest coactor dilipji(jethalalji)🌹🎂 Working with you is a great pleasure; You are such a wonderful soul and true friend.Wish you tons of happiness and success. Lots of love☺



2200 HAPPY SODES. 😁😁 Thanks for showering love and support to us.. keep supporting and dont forget to watch trkmoc daily at 8:30 pm !! Captured candid😍 #bliss#trkmoc#daya

I am not trying to give an image of a fairy-tale, perfect, everything else, I am just being myself. #being_generous_gives_me_Blues😎😎



New Delhi: Fans of SAB TV’s popular sitcom show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ are going to miss one of the important character from the show. The character of ‘Daya Ben’ played by actress Disha Vakhani will be missing from the show, leaving the absence of her unique voice and mad antics.But relax, Disha is not leaving the show but she is taking maternity leave as she is in the 8th month of her pregnancy.Lately, fans of this sitcom drama are seeing very less of Disha Vakhani as the makers had reduced her shooting hours, keeping in mind her delicate condition.Disha wrapped up the shoot on 17th September, which was also her birthday. She will return to the show soon, though the comeback is not confirmed yet.The makers are going to introduce some new tracks in the show to fill the void of Daya Ben’s absence. Apparently a famous actress will be soon making an entry in the show. Jiya Manek has been one of the actresses who have been approached for same.Earlier, when Disha had shared the good news, there were rumours that she will quit the show. However, Producer Asit Modi clarified that Disha will continue to be a part of the show.Disha had tied the knot with Mayur Padia, who is a Mumbai based Chartered accountant on 24th November, 2015. She had started her career with Gujrati theater and went on to make her debut in the TV show ‘Khichdi’. She reached the epitome of popularity with ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chasma’, which has been running since 9 years and has always managed to be in top 10 list.