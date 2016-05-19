Pratyusha's mother launches online petition to seek justice

Mother of television actress Pratyusha Banerjee, who allegedly committed suicide here last month, has launched an online petition seeking a probe into the case by CBI.Pratyushas mother Soma Banerjee launched an online petition yesterday on the global online platform provider change.org.Body of the Balika Vadhu actress was found hanging at her residence in suburban Goregaon on April 1. She was taken to a hospital by boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh in Andheri, where she was declared dead.Soma said after getting sufficient support to their online petition, they would submit it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking CBI probe into the case.According to Soma, they received 250 signatures in support by this afternoon and intend to garner maximum support for their demand.Speaking to PTI, Pratyushas father Shankar Banerjee, said, "Yes, we have launched an online petition to get justice for our beloved departed daughter. We want a probe either by CBI or some independent agency. We want justice at any cost."The deceased actress parents have time and again accused Pratyushas boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh of being responsible for her death.Soma has also attached a letter addressed to Home Minister Rajnath Singh along with the online petition, in which she has alleged that Rahul did not only harass her mentally at the time, but on different occasions, he withdrew Rs 32 lakh from her account. "Finally he hatched a conspiracy and killed her," the letter said."We lodged an FIR against Rahul Singh at Bangur Nagar police station, but since we could not speak Marathi and later we found that report had registered a case of suicide. However, my heart says it was a murder," it added.The letter requests the Home Minister to rope in CBI so that Pratyusha gets justice.