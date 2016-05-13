Pratyusha's family moves SC, seeks cancellation of Rahul's anticipatory bail

: The parents of TV star Pratyusha Banerjee, who was found dead at her residence in Mumbai onApril 1, today approached the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted by the Bombay HighCourt to actor-producer and Rahul Raj Singh accused of abetting her suicide.In their petition filed before the apex court, her parents alleged that the High Court had granted the relief to Singh and he can tamper with the evidence.They have sought custodial interrogation of Singh contending that there were several deep injury marks on thebody of the deceased.The High Court had on April 25 granted anticipatory bail to Rahul who has denied the allegations levelled against him.The police had earlier filed a report before the High Court in which it had alleged that Rahul, who was staying with Pratyusha at a flat in Goregaon in Mumbai, used to assault her and borrow money from her.The 'Balika Badhu' fame actress was found hanging at her residence in Goregaon and was rushed by Rahul to a hospital in Andheri where she was declared dead.