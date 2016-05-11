Pratyusha Banerjee SUICIDE case: Kamya Punjabi gets threat calls for speaking against Rahul

Pratyusha Banerjee suicide case is taking ugly turn with every passing day. Few days ago the boyfriend of late actress Rahul Raj Singh has accused her friend and TV actress Kamya Punjabi of borrowing Rs 2.5 lakhs from the ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress which she never returned.However, when the TV actress was asked about Rahul’s allegations she refuted all of them saying, "I am the owner of Jaipur Raj Joshilay team in the cricket tournament. Pratyusha, being my friend, was the brand ambassador of the team. She wanted that her dad’s NGO be promoted through our team since there was media involved. She had given me Rs2.5 lakh as the sponsorship amount. We had made standees and we did many media interviews during that time. Borrowing Rs2.5 lakh is different and sponsoring a team are two different things. I have proof to show that it was sponsorship money. "Now after all this, Kamya Punjabi has come up with some astonishing revelation. Kamya said that she's been getting threatening calls for speaking against Rahul Raj Singh.While talking to a leading daily Mid-Day, the popular TV actress said, “Yes, I am getting threat calls. But I am Kamya Punjabi, I am not scared of anyone. Rahul is targeting me. You think I care? He knows that I will not give up easily. He knows that I am fearless and what I am saying is on behalf of several others in the industry. There are many out there who do not want to come out in the open, so they are telling me. I am their voice too.”The 24-year-old "Balika Vadhu" actress allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on April 1 but her father Shankar and mother Soma have alleged their daughter was murdered.Pratyusha's boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, a TV producer, was booked for abetment of suicide and criminal intimation, among other charges.Despite the police having adequate material in the form of call data record (CDR), statements of witnesses, site `panchanama' (spot report) as well as their own case against Rahul, they have failed to register a murder case, the parents said.Rahul "trapped" Pratyusha on the pretext of love and emptied her bank accounts which had several lakhs, the Banerjees have said in the letter.In the past one year, Rahul withdrew more than Rs 30 lakhs from the bank accounts of Pratyusha. The TV producer and his former girlfriend Saloni Sharma cheated their deceased daughter, they said.The letter said Shankar and Soma weren't aware that police had filed a case of suicide after the death of their daughter. The FIR was written in Marathi which they don't understand.The Banerjees alleged Rahul, who was late last month granted anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court, used to mentally and physically harass the actress.