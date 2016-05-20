 Popular TV actress Sneh Wagh heading for DIVORCE!
By: || Updated: 20 May 2016 11:40 AM
New Delhi: Marriages are made in heaven but some fail to survive. Wondering why are we saying this? Well, a popular TV actress is going through a same situation in her personal life.

TV actress Sneh Wagh who rose to fame with popular Star Plus’ show Veera is reportedly headed for a divorce.

 

The actress who got married in January, 2015 to an interior decorator, Anurag Solanki has been living separately for three months now. The couple has also filed for divorce and will part ways legally in a few months, claims report.

This was Sneh’s second marriage. Her first marriage ended because of domestic violence.

The actress was earlier linked to her co-actors like Sarwar Ahuja, and Aadesh Chaudhary.

