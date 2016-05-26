Popular TV actress ditched by longtime boyfriend !

Another TV couple has entered the list of break-up diaries 2016. According to the reports Nausheen Ali Sardar aka Kkusum has been ditched by long time beau and TV actor Rahil Azam who is best remembered as ‘Haatim’.Reports in an entertainment portal claim that Rahil was not serious about his relationship with Nausheen and that is why he didn’t inform his parents about their affair.Few days ago, the actress also found that Rahil had not been loyal to her and that is why he was not making the relationship official. Miffed with this, Nausheen decided to part her ways with Rahil.Leading entertainment portal SpotboyE quoted Nausheen’s close friend saying, "How much could she suffer? But she really loved him, and till date, has not forgotten him. The wounds have not healed. Nausheen's mom and sister are eager for her to settle down and have even suggested an arranged married route. There are a number of eligible suitors, but she is not ready to spend her life with someone whom she does not know."If reports are to be believed, the actress was also living-in with the actor from some time now.Rahil was earlier in relationship with ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ fame actress Shilpa Shinde and popular TV vamp Aashka Goradia.This was Nausheen’s third serious relationship. Before Rahil she has dated Vikas Kalantri and then she was in relationship with co-star Prashant Chainani.