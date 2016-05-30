 Playing a boy onscreen is actually fun: Aditi Bhatia
Updated: 30 May 2016 01:58 PM
Mumbai: Actress Aditi Bhatia, who is currently playing the role of a boy in popular TV show “Ye Hai Mohabbatein”, says she is “enjoying” essaying the character despite being a girl and feels it is “fun”.

“Playing a boy is actually fun. Girls tend to get conscious but boys are carefree. I’m enjoying the latter bit for sure. The biggest challenge is to behave like a boy which I faced initially but now I am used to it,” Aditi said in a statement.

Though she added that playing a boy's role is not at all easy.

“I have extremely long hair that fall till below my waist. So tying them up into a wig for the boy look takes time. There are boys on set who often help me with the mannerisms which is a lot of fun. I’m all used to it by now,” Aditi said.

The Star Plus show features Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead.

