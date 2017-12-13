 SHELL SHOCKING! Piyush Sahdev’s MEDICAL REPORTS prove he is GUILTY in RAPE CASE
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • SHELL SHOCKING! Piyush Sahdev’s MEDICAL REPORTS prove he is GUILTY in RAPE CASE

SHELL SHOCKING! Piyush Sahdev’s MEDICAL REPORTS prove he is GUILTY in RAPE CASE

TV actor Piyush Sahdev's medical reports say that he is guilty in rape case.

By: || Updated: 13 Dec 2017 05:22 PM
SHELL SHOCKING! Piyush Sahdev’s MEDICAL REPORTS prove he is GUILTY in RAPE CASE

TV actor Piyush Sahdev

New Delhi: Complete TV industry was shocked when popular TV actor Piyush Sahdev was arrested in a rape case recently. The recent development in the case is not in favour of the actor.

The actor is currently behind bars. According to various media reports, the medical reports are also out which suggests Piyush is guilty.

While talking to Tellychakkar.com, investigating Officer Kiran Kale said, “He is still in jail and his charge sheet is being prepared; until then he is being kept in judicial custody and the investigation is going on alongside.”

The investigation period is 90 days so Piyush Sahdev will be in jail for roughly next three months.

Piyush’s marriage life too is on the rocks too as few months ago, his wife Akangsha Rawat called it quits. As per reports in Spotboye.com, Piyush’s wife is still in the same house and it was Piyush who moved out.



Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom. George S. Patton


A post shared by Piyush (@piyushsahdev) on













throwback blast from the past ????????????


A post shared by Piyush (@piyushsahdev) on










There is no greater delight than to be conscious of sincerity on self-examination. Mencius

A post shared by Piyush (@piyushsahdev) on















Talking to the portal, she said, “"Well, it's not an easy decision to take when you think of divorce. We both wanted to feel that it was indeed over between us. Lekin haan, abhi, I am not going back to him. And that's for sure."

Piyush recently rose to fame with Sony Entertainment Television’s show, ‘Beyhadh’ playing the grey role of ‘Samay’. He has also acted in Colors TV show ‘Devanshi’.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma LASHES OUT at Vikas Gupta for calling his and Divya's relation 'FAKE'

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Priyank Sharma LASHES OUT at Vikas Gupta ...
VIDEO
I am trying to get evidence, says Alpesh Thakor ...
INDIA
Kashmir Valley freezes at sub-zero temperatures