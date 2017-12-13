Piyush Sahdev’s MEDICAL REPORTS in rape case are not in his favour







: Complete TV industry was shocked when popular TV actor Piyush Sahdev was arrested in a rape case recently. The recent development in the case is not in favour of the actor.The actor is currently behind bars. According to various media reports, the medical reports are also out which suggests Piyush is guilty.While talking to Tellychakkar.com, investigating Officer Kiran Kale said, “He is still in jail and his charge sheet is being prepared; until then he is being kept in judicial custody and the investigation is going on alongside.”The investigation period is 90 days so Piyush Sahdev will be in jail for roughly next three months.Piyush’s marriage life too is on the rocks too as few months ago, his wife Akangsha Rawat called it quits. As per reports in Spotboye.com, Piyush’s wife is still in the same house and it was Piyush who moved out.Talking to the portal, she said, “"Well, it's not an easy decision to take when you think of divorce. We both wanted to feel that it was indeed over between us. Lekin haan, abhi, I am not going back to him. And that's for sure."Piyush recently rose to fame with Sony Entertainment Television’s show, ‘Beyhadh’ playing the grey role of ‘Samay’. He has also acted in Colors TV show ‘Devanshi’.