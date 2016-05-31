 People should learn from Kapil Sharma: Subhash Ghai tells Tanmay Bhat
Mumbai: Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai has praised comedian-actor Kapil Sharma for not hurting or disrespecting legends on his popular TV show "The Kapil Sharma Show".

Ghai's comment came after All India Bakchod's (AIB) Tanmay Bhat received flak for uploading a "Sachin vs Lata Civil War" video belittling two Bharat Ratnas -- legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

Ghai tweeted on Tuesday that Indians are "terribly hurt" by jokes made on elder icons.

"People of India are terribly hurt by new comedy/jokes on elders icons... The inspirations to generations. Learn to respect elders. Stop it here," Ghai wrote.

The filmmaker, who has given cinematic gems like "Karz", "Ram Lakhan", "Khalnayak" and "Pardes", shared that Kapil's show is popular and people should learn from him.

"'The Kapil Sharma Show' is the most popular comedy show today. Has he ever hurt anyone or disrespected senior icons or legends? Let's learn from him," he added.

Ghai had earlier shown interest to work with the "Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon" star.

