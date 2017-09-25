PEHREDAAR PIYA KI 2: Rohit Suchanti IN and Shantanu Maheshwari OUT of the show

The speculations were on rife that TV actor and dancer Shantanu Maheshwari will play the lead role in ‘Pehredaar Piya 2’ with Tejasswi Prakash. But now seems like that role has been bagged by Rohit Suchanti.
‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ actor Rohit Suchanti has been finalized to to play the protagonist in the movie. As per the sources of TOI, “Pehredaar Piya Ki 2 will take a generation leap and will show Prince Ratan played by Rohit Suchanti returning from abroad completing his education. The storyline will focus on the impact that Ratan and Diya's (Tejasswi Prakash) marriage has on their lives. Tejasswi's character will be shown more matured and she will now play the role of a 30 year-old-woman.”
While talking to TOI, Tejasswi said, “I have shot for the promo. But right now I honestly don't have any idea as to what will be the story of the new show. All I know is that the new story will be very different from the previous one.”
In ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’, Afaan Khan and Tejasswi Prakash were playing the lead role and show faced a lot of backlash due to its storyline.
