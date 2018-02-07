Actress Parinita Seth joins Star Plus' BRAND NEW show !

New Delhi: Star Plus much anticipated serial The King's Daughters which will be aired soon has got its new actress.

CID fame Parinitaa Seth is reportedly the latest one to join the cast of the show, which already star studded. We have Shakti Anand, Harshad Arora, Neha Solanki and Vaani Sood in the show.

Parinitaa Seth has also been in Crime Patrol and in Bollywood film Hum Tum.

According to a report of Telly Buzz Parinitaa will be playing the role of the eldest queen of the kingdom and has reportedly begun shooting for the same.

'The King's Daughters' has been in news ever since the story went on floor. The show which will air on Star Plus soon is expected to be one of the biggest launch of the network. It is a periodical drama and will see Parinita in a new avatar.