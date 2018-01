OMG! This Bigg Boss 11 contestant has bagged film with ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is over but the contestants of the show are making the headlines with their interviews and guest performances in the shows.Earlier we told you how Shilpa Shinde again bashed Hina Khan and said that she won’t invite her on her Bigg Boss 11 success bash.But what we are about to tell you is nothing less than a shock. Arshi Khan is all set to make her movie debut. Isn’t this amazing?Well, another amazing thing is that Awaam’s favorite Arshi has signed the film opposite 'Baahubali' superstar Prabhas. All this has been possible because of Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan.While talking to India Forums, Arshi confirmed the news and said, “Yes I have signed a film with Gold Mines Pvt. Limited, and I can't tell you the name of the movie yet but I will announce it soon."Apart from this, there are also rumours that Arshi Khan will take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and she has started gym training and swimming for it.Well, it is going to be amazing to see Arshi in Prabhas’ film and also doing some stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi.Way to go Arshi!Stay tuned for all TV news and gossip.