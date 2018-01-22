OMG! Sonal Vengurlekar is DATING this QUBOOL HAI actor?

: Love is in the air! Few days ago we told you that TV actress Roshni Sahota is dating TV artist Kuldeep Singh. However, actress denied the reports and said that they nothing but just ‘good friends’.Well, now we hear that love is blooming between another TV couple and they are Varun Toorkey and Sonali Vengurlekar.Sonali and Varun are seen in Star Bharat’s show, ‘Saam Daam Dand Bhed’, playing the role of husband and wife.As per source of TOI, “The two are dating and have found love in each other. Sonal, who recently broke up with actor Sumit Bhardwaj after a three-year relationship over compatibility issues, met Varun on the sets of the show.”Talking about this Sonali said, “Sumit and I have moved on in our lives. I don't want a relationship immediately after the break-up because it would be on the rebound. Varun is a great guy and I love being around him. He is a good friend and I am just getting to know him better. I don't know what the future holds for us, I am just enjoying the time I spend with him."On the other hand when asked Varun, he said, “no comments."Check out some pictures of Varun and Sonal:Varun is known for his role in superhit TV show ‘Qubool Hai’. He also has been linked with TV actress Surbhi Jyoti.Stay tuned for all TV news and gossip.