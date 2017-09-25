OMG! Sofia Hayat REVEALS about his husband’s another MARRIAGE and SON

Actress revealed about her husband's first marriage with Sarah who is teacher and has a son with Vlad named Arthur.
She said, "My husband has a son from his first marriage when he was just 21. I met my step son for the first time earlier this weekend. I have enjoyed a lot with him. Even he liked and loved me. He is very cute. We all slept together like a family. He was cuddling me at night. Vlad is an incredible father. It was lovely seeing him like this. He is really attentive. He took all care from getting him bath to dressing him. I gifted my son few clothes and painting kit. We enjoyed painting rainbows and butterflies. As a mother I want to encourage his creativity and want him not to spend too much time on his phone playing games.”
When asked If she was ready to enjoy motherhood with Arthur, Sofia said, “Yes but he lives in Romania with his mom. Motherhood is not easy. Women are not given enough kudos for being mothers. Raising a child in this digital age is very hard.”
Sofia hasn’t met Vlad’s ex-wife as she met with an accident and Sarah too is busy in her new life.
When asked if she plans to have baby anytime soon, actress said, “No plans for a baby myself. I am the spiritual mother of all.”
Well, Kudos to Sofia for accepting Vlad’s son and his past so happily.
Sofia Hayat tied knot with her Romanian boyfriend Vlad Stanescu in London and their wedding was nothing less than a fairy tale affair.