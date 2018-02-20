OMG ! Reality TV Star Kendall Jenner doesn't like going out of the house !

New Delhi: Model Kendall Jenner says she has always been a hypochondriac.



In an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", the 22-year-old said that she doesn't even like going out of the house any more. She also admitted opening up about her feelings was the first step to deal with them, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



She said: "Since I was a kid, I've always been a hypochondriac. I've always been the worst hypochondriac. But now I have to try and be a big girl."



The reality TV star had hundreds of dollars of jewellery stolen from her home last year, while her older sister Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016, and all that has contributed to Kendall feeling unsafe.



She said: "There's a lot that happened this past year, starting with like, Kim's robbery. Then I got robbed, and I had my stalkers. That's why I don't really like going out anymore. That's why I don't tweet, that's why I don't Instagram. That gives me anxiety, too. I swear, it's the craziest thing."



