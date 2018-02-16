OMG! Naagin 3 will be aired on STAR PLUS

: One of the most popular supernatural shows ‘Naagin’ is coming back with its third season very soon but just before that, here is a shocker.Well, this is news for all the ardent fans of Naagin. It is being said that show will come on Star Plus this time and not on Colors TV.As per the source of Spotboye.com, “Naagin is an interesting series and has helped Colors in terms of cementing its position as one of the top channels. However, Star Plus bid higher for the third season and therefore managed to clinch the supernatural show.”Portal also reported that Ekta Kapoor was very much interested that channel should increase the cost of the show because budget of Naagin 3 is higher.Source further added, “Star is planning to revamp the channel and wants to include a number of fiction shows. Goes without saying, Naagin 3 is a great catch and they bid such a price that it closed doors for Colors.”Also this time, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna will play the lead roles in the show.TV actress Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and Aashka Goradia made Naagin and Naagin 2 super hit with their acting.