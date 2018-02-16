OMG! Naagin 3 will be aired on STAR PLUS

Well, this is news for all the ardent fans of Naagin. It is being said that show will come on Star Plus this time and not on Colors TV.
As per the source of Spotboye.com, “Naagin is an interesting series and has helped Colors in terms of cementing its position as one of the top channels. However, Star Plus bid higher for the third season and therefore managed to clinch the supernatural show.”
Portal also reported that Ekta Kapoor was very much interested that channel should increase the cost of the show because budget of Naagin 3 is higher.
Source further added, “Star is planning to revamp the channel and wants to include a number of fiction shows. Goes without saying, Naagin 3 is a great catch and they bid such a price that it closed doors for Colors.”
Believe It Or Not, Mouni Roy In Naagin 3! And Here Are The Details... Mouni Roy, in fact, will kickstart Naagin 3 and she even started shooting for her part Ekta Kapoor's Naagin is all set to do its come back with Season 3. The much-awaited show will have new naagins from the TV industry. SpotboyE.com has given you all the exclusive details about the casting and now we bring you the first sequence. The first scene of Naagin 3 will start with your favourite naagin Mouni Roy. First, her flashback death scene of Season 2 will be aired and Mouni will come to know the reason behind her death. After that, the whole idea of revenge will start to unfold. Mouni shot for this special sequence on Saturday at Film City. Mouni does not have a long screen-time in Season 3 because she has taken up Gold opposite Akshay Kumar and Bramhastra starring Ranbir Kapoor. Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassnandani are expected be the new naagis in the third part. The fans of the show have been pressing for Mouni's inclusion, which is why Balaji came up with this idea of starting the first episode itself with her. Mouni will be heading on Feb 19 to Balgeria to shoot for Brahmastra, which will see her playing a negative role. Interesting, her new assignments and her bit in Naagin 3. #naagin #naagin2 #naagin3 @imouniroy @ektaravikapoor @colorstv
Also this time, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani and Karishma Tanna will play the lead roles in the show.
TV actress Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan and Aashka Goradia made Naagin and Naagin 2 super hit with their acting.