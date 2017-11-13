OMG! LUV gets a 'ZERO' TATTOO on his forehead to save HINA KHAN



Hina is safe... luv tattoo pic.twitter.com/3cbDfrmNFc

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) November 13, 2017

New Delhi: This week's nominations in Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 have already stirred up the house . While the news of Priyank Sharma getting his head shaved for saving Hiten Tejwani is already doing the rounds, you should know that Luv Tyagi has also got a zero tattoo on his forehead.Luv has got a 'zero' inked right on his forehead from Sapna Choudhary to save Hina Khan. Yes, that's true. Luv Tyagi will now be seen roaming around with a zero stamped on his forehead. Hina Khan can now relax and to the relief of luv's fans, it is a henna tattoo which fades off in about a week.Priyank Sharma's sacrifice of hair for Hiten Tejwani has already become the talk of the town and now Luv Sharma too has made it to the headlines. This is how Priyank looks after going bald:However what Hiten has to do to save Akash Dadlani is even more difficult on the emotional level. He has to shred a family picture which he got on Diwali from his wife, that too using a shredder. The question is whether Hiten will do this or not ?The three nominated contestants Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Akash Dadlani had to convince their friends to do some bizarre tasks, in order to save themselves .