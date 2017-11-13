OMG! LUV gets a 'ZERO' TATTOO on his forehead to save HINA KHAN

Luv has got a 'zero' inked right on his forehead from Sapna Choudhary to save Hina Khan. Yes, that's true. Luv Tyagi will now be seen roaming around with a zero stamped on his forehead. Hina Khan can now relax and to the relief of luv's fans, it is a henna tattoo which fades off in about a week.
Hina is safe... luv tattoo pic.twitter.com/3cbDfrmNFc
— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) November 13, 2017
Priyank Sharma's sacrifice of hair for Hiten Tejwani has already become the talk of the town and now Luv Sharma too has made it to the headlines. This is how Priyank looks after going bald:
Priyank pic.twitter.com/qFJy6ZBRQJ
— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) November 13, 2017
However what Hiten has to do to save Akash Dadlani is even more difficult on the emotional level. He has to shred a family picture which he got on Diwali from his wife, that too using a shredder. The question is whether Hiten will do this or not ?
The three nominated contestants Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani and Akash Dadlani had to convince their friends to do some bizarre tasks, in order to save themselves .