 OMG ! Kumkum Bhagya actress Mrunal Thakur to make debut opposite Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan will be playing the role of mathematician Anand Kumar in his upcoming film Super 30 in which Mrunal Thakur will reportedly play his wife's role.

New Delhi: Rumours are rife about TV actress Mrunal Thakur playing Hrithik's female lead in his upcoming film based on Patna's Super 30.

Hrithik will be playing the character of mathematician Anand Kumar the founder of Super 30 educational programme. The Super 30 institute based in Patna trains 30 economically backward students for the much coveted entrance examination to IITs. It has a very high success rate as most of the students clear the examination after receiving training from Anand Kumar.

Director Vikas Bahl is reportedly making a movie on the same concept in which he will be casting Hrithik for the character of Anand Kumar.

We had been hearing talks that  a newbie would be cast against Hrithik tro play her wife.

Now the name of popular TV serial Kumkum Bhagya actress Mrunal thakur known for her character of Bulbul,  is doing rounds for it. Last year Mrunal was signed for Indo-American film titled Love Sonia. Love Sonia is made by Life Of Pi producer David Womark.

According to reports that are circulating, Mrunal will make her Bollywood debut with a non-glamorous role.

