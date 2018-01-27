OMG! Kangan Ranaut LASHES OUT at Karan Wahi and Rithvk Dhanjani

: Star Plus talent reality show ‘India’s Next Superstars’ is gaining popularity among the viewers. Few days ago we told you that makers are making way for a wild card entry in the show.But show gained publicity when it brought Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar in the same frame. Karan and Kangana were at loggerheads for more than one year after their heated barbs over nepotism in Karan's show Koffee with Karan.Well, again something happened during the shoot of ‘India’s Next Superstars’ that pissed of ‘Queen’ Kangana. According to a promo of the show, hosts Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani did something which made Kangana go mad.Kangana says, “Yeh itne gande sher hain, itne gande or wahiyaad, aap kya keh rahe the aap iske off-camera bolenge?”Karan Wahi says, “Hum off-camera maarte hain na.”Kangana says, “Off-camera kyun kahenge aap jab show khatam ho jayega to. Itna kya propagate kr rahe hain aap. This is like eve-teasing ya kuch?”Check out the complete video here:TV actors Karan Wahi and Rithvik Dhanjani are hosts of the show and Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty are judging the show.