OMG! Is Kendall Jenner PREGNANT?

Model Kendall Jenner has denied she is pregnant and said her growing belly was just because of her love for bagels.Kendall posted a photograph over the weekend in which she can be seen taking a selfie in front of a mirror. Her fans started commenting that the star looked pregnant.The 22-year-old denied her pregnancy rumours on Twitter, reports tmz.com. "I just like bagels ok," Kendall wrote.While Kendall has set the record straight, her younger sister and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is yet to confirm her pregnancy reports, which have been floating for some months.On the other hand, Kendall's elder sister Khloe Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy with Tristian Thompson on the new season on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. She has also been seen flaunting her baby bump since then.Check out some of her pictures: