OMG! Is Kendall Jenner PREGNANT?

Kendall posted a photograph over the weekend in which she can be seen taking a selfie in front of a mirror. Her fans started commenting that the star looked pregnant.
The 22-year-old denied her pregnancy rumours on Twitter, reports tmz.com. "I just like bagels ok," Kendall wrote.
While Kendall has set the record straight, her younger sister and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is yet to confirm her pregnancy reports, which have been floating for some months.
On the other hand, Kendall's elder sister Khloe Kardashian confirmed her pregnancy with Tristian Thompson on the new season on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. She has also been seen flaunting her baby bump since then.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
