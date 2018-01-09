OMG ! Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary getting MARRIED in APRIL ?

Guess who has been stirring the headlines of late?It is the most adored couple of telly-town, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.Lately, news of their secret engagement has been doing rounds. A video of them has gone viral where Kishwer Merchant can be heard asking Yuvika "what happened on Valentine's day Yuvi? Show us your finger." Yuvika and Prince can be seen blushing in the video.And now in the latest development , we have Prince has changed his instagram name. He has adopted his "fiance's" name as his middle name. His name on Instagram now reads Prince Yuvika Narula. Check this.Prince Narula Instagram namehas changed to Prince Yuvika Narula. / Image: InstagramWhile speculations about their marriage were going rife, a report in TellyChakkar has confirmed the news. According to the report, the two will tie the knot in the month of April-May in Chandigarh and it will not be a secret affair.It is also reported that when Prince was approached with the question about the speculated schedule of marriage, he responded with a "most likely".However, Yuvika has whisked aside all the gossips and said that things are not decided as of now. When the decision will be taken , the world will come to know."Yuvika and Prince met in Bigg Boss 9 and that was the beginning of their love. They accepted their relationship publically only after being a part of the reality show Splitsvilla recently.This is the video that has gone viral. Yuvika does not show her finger on the camera. Also notice how the two love-birds are hiding their faces.