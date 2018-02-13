OMG ! Former BIGG BOSS contestant gets a MOVIE after her MAKEOVER !

Remember Lokesh Kumari Sharma ? The Bigg Boss 10 contestant who participated as a commoner? Image: Image: officiallokeshbb10
Well, rumours have it that, a year after the show, she has finally got her big break. She has been roped in for a big budget Tamil film. Image: officiallokeshbb10
Not only this, the film which is being produced by Tara films of Chennai, is going to have some famous faces of the Tamil industry. Image: officiallokeshbb10
Well, if you remember, few days ago Lokesh was in news for her makeover. She turned over a new leaf after Bigg Boss 10 and made news for her transformation. Image: officiallokeshbb10
It is being said that her transformation helped a great degree to find her a role in the film. Image: officiallokeshbb10
She looks stunning in this picture. She has reduced weight considerably and can be an inspiration for many. Image: officiallokeshbb10