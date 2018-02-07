 OMG ! Colors TV actress Krystle D'Souza to perform 'Mujra' !
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • OMG ! Colors TV actress Krystle D'Souza to perform 'Mujra' !

OMG ! Colors TV actress Krystle D'Souza to perform 'Mujra' !

To prepare for this role, Krystle has taken inspiration from the legendary Rekha to perform on "Salaam-E-Ishq" from the film "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar"

By: || Updated: 07 Feb 2018 09:47 AM
OMG ! Colors TV actress Krystle D'Souza to perform 'Mujra' !

Image Courtesy: Instagram (Krystle fanatic)

Mumbai: Actress Krystle D'Souza has taken inspiration from veteran cine icon Rekha for an upcoming sequence for her TV show "Belan Waali Bahu".

In the Colors TV show, Roopa (essayed by Krystle) is leaving no stone unturned to fulfil the wishes of her late husband Ladoo (essayed by Dheeraj Sarna). And that is the reason why she will perform 'mujra' specially for him.




To prepare for this role, Krystle has taken inspiration from the legendary Rekha to perform on "Salaam-E-Ishq" from the film "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar".

"When I was told about this sequence, my excitement went to another level as I have admired Rekhaji's performance on this song. Getting a chance to do the same number onscreen is a brilliant feeling for me," Krystle said in a statement.

"Though it was a little challenging, but I thoroughly enjoyed my performance. I can't wait to hear what the viewers have to say about it."





💫

A post shared by Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) on


For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Actress Parinita Seth joins Star Plus' BRAND NEW show !

trending now

WORLD
Taiwan hotel collapses after 6.4 magnitude earthquake
INDIA
In Pics: Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.4 Struck Northeastern Coast Of ...
TV
Star Plus actor Kapil Nirmal to take place of ...