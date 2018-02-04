 OMG ! Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi kalra are ready for VALENTINE'S DAY !
Check out the pictures of the love birds here.

Updated: 04 Feb 2018 01:56 PM
Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandagi kalra and Puneesh Sharma's love is not hidden from anyone.

Even while they were inside the house of Bigg Boss their intimacy raised many eyebrows. However these love birds did not give a monkey's thing to the haters and they continued their chemistry.

Now that they are out in the open , they are openly expressing their fondness for each other.

With Valentine's day just round the corner , the lovelorn couple's little teaser is abuzz.



Check out more of their lovey-dovey piuctures together.


 




 

Miss you 💕😘😚

A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneeshsharma.official) on

First Published:
