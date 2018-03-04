OMG ! Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta is HOSPITALISED !

The mastermind of the Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta, is currently admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital.According to a report in telly Buzz , on Thursday , the And TV producer was suffering from high fever and weakness and was admitted in hospital for the same.Vikas Gupta who entered the house almost as a commoner as he had no fanbase went on to be one of the finalists of the show and earned remarkable popularity.Vikas had been very busy with his schedule after the show and at the same time he managed to attend all the parties and get-togethers of other contestants. He also makes it a point to be available for all his friends whenever they need him.Vikas' multi-tasking capabilities are amazing and now when he is on a hospital bed we are hoping for his speedy recovery.