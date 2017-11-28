 OM SHANTI OM: Arfin Rana Mir becomes the WINNER of the show
Here is the winner of Om Shanti Om.

Updated: 28 Nov 2017 09:00 AM
Arfin Rana, winner of Om Shanti Om

Mumbai: Kolkata-based Arfin Rana Mir on Sunday won the popular devotional singing reality show "Om Shanti Om". He hopes it's the beginning of a bright future as a playback singer for him.

Arfin was given the winner's trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh by actress Sonakshi Sinha and singers Kanika Kapoor and Shekhar Ravjiani. Priya Malik and Riya Bhattacharya were named first and second runners-up.

"I am on cloud nine. The feeling of winning the trophy of 'Om Shanti Om' has not sunk in yet. This is one of the best moments of my life. I am thankful for this platform," Arfin said in a statement.

"I am indebted to the viewers for their constant love. I pray that my journey of becoming India's best playback singer starts on a bright note," he added.



















Talking about the winner, Sonakshi said: "Arfin Rana Mir is a well-deserved winner of 'Om Shanti Om'. He does complete justice to the title. Every week, I would wait for his performance as he sang all the songs with so much of 'jashan'. I wish him all the very best for a melodious and bright future."

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who featured as Maha Guru on the show, said: "Like 'Om Shanti Om', in the future we aim to create (more) such effective shows that will use bhajans (devotional songs) as a way to connect to the younger generation with Indian culture and traditions. My heartfelt congratulations to Arfin and best wishes for his bright future."

