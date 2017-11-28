OM SHANTI OM: Arfin Rana Mir becomes the WINNER of the show

Arfin was given the winner's trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh by actress Sonakshi Sinha and singers Kanika Kapoor and Shekhar Ravjiani. Priya Malik and Riya Bhattacharya were named first and second runners-up.
"I am on cloud nine. The feeling of winning the trophy of 'Om Shanti Om' has not sunk in yet. This is one of the best moments of my life. I am thankful for this platform," Arfin said in a statement.
"I am indebted to the viewers for their constant love. I pray that my journey of becoming India's best playback singer starts on a bright note," he added.
Thank you for supporting me through the amazing journey of #ओमशांतिओम. Don't forget to watch, the #GrandFinale tonight at 9
Aaj jo jashn hua hain na #ओमशांतिओम pe.. Sach mein mera dil khush ho gaya! Hai ki nahi
@riyabhattacharya @mallick18 @shastribalraj @rabjots12 @erekadecruz
@shekharravjiani ke yeh golden words mein kabhi bhi nahi bhulunga – ''kwahishe rakho aasman ki, lekin paav rakho zameen pe''!
#ओमशांतिओम @starbharat
भारत को मिल गई है अपनी पहली दिव्य आवाज़ अरफ़िन के रूप में! इन्हें इनकी कड़ी मेहनत और टैलेंट की शाबाशी देने के लिए 'लाइक' कीजिए. #ओमशांतिओम | #OmShantiOm
Talking about the winner, Sonakshi said: "Arfin Rana Mir is a well-deserved winner of 'Om Shanti Om'. He does complete justice to the title. Every week, I would wait for his performance as he sang all the songs with so much of 'jashan'. I wish him all the very best for a melodious and bright future."
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who featured as Maha Guru on the show, said: "Like 'Om Shanti Om', in the future we aim to create (more) such effective shows that will use bhajans (devotional songs) as a way to connect to the younger generation with Indian culture and traditions. My heartfelt congratulations to Arfin and best wishes for his bright future."