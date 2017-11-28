OM SHANTI OM: Arfin Rana Mir becomes the WINNER of the show







Thanx to everyone for their blessings, love and support...🎉🎊 #omshantiom #trophy #winningmoment #relivingdreams #dreamscometrue

A post shared by Arfin Rana (@arfinrana.insta11) on Nov 27, 2017 at 3:11am PST













Thank you for supporting me through the amazing journey of #ओमशांतिओम. Don’t forget to watch, the #GrandFinale tonight at 9 on @starbharat



A post shared by Arfin Rana (@arfinrana.insta11) on Nov 26, 2017 at 1:05am PST

A post shared by Arfin Rana (@arfinrana.insta11) on







Alka Ji ke saath stage share karke toh main dhanya ho gaya!

Aisa lagaa ki koi sapna dekh raha hu main! Dekhiye meri jugalbandi, unke saath, aaj raat, 9 baje! #ओमशांतिओम @starbharat

A post shared by Arfin Rana (@arfinrana.insta11) on Nov 17, 2017 at 10:47pm PST













Aaj jo jashn hua hain na #ओमशांतिओम pe.. Sach mein mera dil khush ho gaya! Hai ki nahi

@riyabhattacharya @mallick18 @shastribalraj @rabjots12 @erekadecruz @starbharat



A post shared by Arfin Rana (@arfinrana.insta11) on Nov 3, 2017 at 11:57pm PDT

A post shared by Arfin Rana (@arfinrana.insta11) on







Ye hai mera ab tak ka sabse favorite performance. Dekhna na bhuliya, #ओमशांतिओम , aaj raat 9 baje.

A post shared by Arfin Rana (@arfinrana.insta11) on Oct 14, 2017 at 12:02am PDT













@shekharravjiani ke yeh golden words mein kabhi bhi nahi bhulunga – ‘’kwahishe rakho aasman ki, lekin paav rakho zameen pe’’!

#ओमशांतिओम @starbharat



A post shared by Arfin Rana (@arfinrana.insta11) on Oct 29, 2017 at 4:06am PDT

A post shared by Arfin Rana (@arfinrana.insta11) on

Mumbai: Kolkata-based Arfin Rana Mir on Sunday won the popular devotional singing reality show "Om Shanti Om". He hopes it's the beginning of a bright future as a playback singer for him.Arfin was given the winner's trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh by actress Sonakshi Sinha and singers Kanika Kapoor and Shekhar Ravjiani. Priya Malik and Riya Bhattacharya were named first and second runners-up."I am on cloud nine. The feeling of winning the trophy of 'Om Shanti Om' has not sunk in yet. This is one of the best moments of my life. I am thankful for this platform," Arfin said in a statement."I am indebted to the viewers for their constant love. I pray that my journey of becoming India's best playback singer starts on a bright note," he added.Talking about the winner, Sonakshi said: "Arfin Rana Mir is a well-deserved winner of 'Om Shanti Om'. He does complete justice to the title. Every week, I would wait for his performance as he sang all the songs with so much of 'jashan'. I wish him all the very best for a melodious and bright future."Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who featured as Maha Guru on the show, said: "Like 'Om Shanti Om', in the future we aim to create (more) such effective shows that will use bhajans (devotional songs) as a way to connect to the younger generation with Indian culture and traditions. My heartfelt congratulations to Arfin and best wishes for his bright future."