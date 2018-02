OKAY! Sasural Simar Ka is FINALLY going OFF AIR

: All the twists and turns in Colors TV’s long running show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ have gone pale. This is definitely good news for people who think that ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ should now come to an end.The latest news is that ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ is finally going off-air. According to the source of leading entertainment portal Tellychakkar.com, “Channel has taken a final call by pulling its plug.Even after taking the leap, the soap did not manage to up the rating charts and thus as per the latest decision, the daily will air its last episode on 2 March (2018).”When the portal contacted TV actor Rohan Mehra, he said, “No idea, we haven't been informed about it."Show started in year 2011 with TV actress Dipika Kakar and Avika Gor in the lead roles. Avika Gor left the show quite early but Dipika aka Simar quit last year taking part in Star Plus reality show ‘Nach Baliye 8’ with boyfriend Shoaib Ibrahim.Currently, TV actress Keerti Kelkar plays the lead role of ‘Simar’ in the show.How are you feeling about ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ going off-air? Let us know in the comments below.