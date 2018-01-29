 OHHHH NO! ‘Tere Sheher Mein’ actress Hiba Nawab HOSPITALISED
Get well soon Hiba!

Updated: 29 Jan 2018 09:58 AM
New Delhi: Many times we have seen that the busy and hectic schedules of TV actors affect their health. This time it is TV actress Hiba Nawab.

Actress Hiba Nawab has been admitted to the hospital since the past 6 days. As per news, Hiba is suffering from Dengue.

Hiba is in critical situation as her mother mentioned that her platelets have been dropping rapidly and fever hasn't gone down.

Hiba is currently doing SAB TV’s show ‘Jijaji Chhat Par Hai’ as ‘Elaichi’. But she is known for her role in Star Plus show ‘Tere Sheher Mein’ as ‘Amaya Mathur’.




Apart from this, she has also acted in ‘Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar’, ‘Crazy Stupid Ishq’, ‘Meri Saasu Maa’ and ‘Bhaag Bakool Bhaag’.

We hope that you recover soon Hiba!

First Published:
